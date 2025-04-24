Ireland mourns the death of Pope Francis

Two of the faithful pay their respects in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin at the book of condolence for Pope Francis. Photo: John McElroy

Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin has led tributes to Pope Francis who died on Monday morning, describing him as “a faithful shepherd” whose papacy was “a profound gift to the Church and world”, extending condolences on behalf of Ireland’s bishops and faithful.

Archbishop Martin spoke of his personal humility and his unwavering commitment to the poor and marginalised, he said: “Pope Francis’ papacy has been a profound gift to the Church and the world. He embodied a Church that listens, accompanies, and embraces all. His vision was not one of rigid structures or distant authority, but of a Church committed to encounter and deep solidarity with humanity.”

Pope Francis died aged 88 at his residence in Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, originally from Drimnagh in Dublin, has now assumed the role of Camerlengo, overseeing the Papal interregnum – the period of sede vacante between the death of a Pope and the election of his successor.

Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ of Down and Connor described the Pope as a man of “humility and humanity” whose ministry was rooted in “a Gospel-inspired vision of a Church where, guided by the Holy Spirit, we journey together in faith”.

Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross asked his diocese to unite in prayer for Pope Francis and gave thanks “for his selfless service and dedication to the end of his earthly life”. He continued: “We remember Pope Francis as one who challenged us to reach out to those on the margins and to bring God’s mercy to all those we encounter”.

Bishop Michael Duignan of Clonfert and Galway described the late Pope as “an ever faithful servant in the vineyard of the Lord”. He praised the Pope’s love for the poor, his compassion for migrants, and his commitment to building a Church focused on the people of God.

The Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, Bishop Paul Connell said: “Pope Francis has made an immense contribution to the life of the Church and the wider world. He was keenly aware of the challenges faced by humanity and he constantly focused on these challenges during his pontificate, not least in the area of climate change.”

Bishop Connell also praised the Pope’s focus on care, respect, and compassion for the poor and marginalised.

Tributes also came from other Christian denominations and other faiths, including the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh, who said that the late Pope “spoke with compassion to them [Catholics], but not only to them, to the whole world. There are so few people who can do that these days, who can speak beyond their own boundaries. So we all feel a bit diminished, I think, by his passing”.

The Methodist Church in Ireland, led by Rev Dr John Alderdice and Mrs Elaine Barnett, praised the Pope’s ecumenical spirit and advocacy for social justice. “We commend his advocacy for the poor, his desire to prioritise care for the most vulnerable, and his call for all people to embrace their role as stewards of creation,” they said.

Chief Rabbi of Ireland Yoni Wieder said Pope Francis was “a man of principle, with a deep care for all people” who “was committed to making faith and spirituality relevant in the modern world”.

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, Chairperson of the Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council said: “Pope Francis was a beacon of peace, compassion, and unity… His leadership in promoting understanding and cooperation among religions has left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations.”

A book of condolences for people to record their sympathy following the death of Pope Francis is available at catholicbishops.ie, and on the Irish bishops’ social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X [formerly Twitter], and on BlueSky