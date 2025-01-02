Sean Fleming Viewing a letter signed by Éamon de Valera which forms part of the Msgr Horgan collection at the Irish College.

A joint initiative of the Irish embassy and members of various Irish communities in Rome, the ‘Ireland in Rome Map’ will act as a guide for Irish pilgrims to Rome during the Jubilee year and includes historical and religious sites associated with Ireland and significant people in Irish history.

The map details 12 sites across Rome including the Basilica of San Clemente (a 2,000-year-old site of archaeological & religious significance under the care of the Irish Dominicans), Campo Santo Teutonico in the Vatican (the former residence of Irish wartime hero Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty), San Pietro in Montorio (the burial place of the Ulster Earls Hugh O’Neil and Rory O’Donnell), the Pontifical Irish College and many more.

Alongside the map which will be rolled out at Irish sites across Rome, a digital accompaniment is now available on the Department of Foreign Affairs website (accessible via the QR code) which includes an interactive audio guide for each of the sites as well as five documentary videos.

The ‘Ireland in Rome Map’ for the Jubilee year is now available to download on the Department of Foreign Affairs website.