Inspirational human rights priest celebrates his diamond jubilee

Well-known priest Msgr Raymond Murray has celebrated sixty years of ministering in the Archdiocese of Armagh.

It was while chaplain to prisoners in Armagh that the then Fr Murray first began speaking up about the conditions. He also gave evidence in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case the Irish Government brought against Britain over internment and beatings in custody.

He was an outspoken critic of state violence in the North and wrote countless pamphlets and articles highlighting the failures first of the Stormont administration and then the British government.

In 1995, along with his friend and colleague, Fr Denis Faul, Fr Murray was made a Prelate of Honour of His Holiness by Pope St John Paul II with the title ‘Monsignor’.