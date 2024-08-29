In the Footsteps of Colmcille

The 3rd annual Slí Cholmcille Walking Pilgrimage/Retreat took place from July 21 to July 28 and was a resounding success. Initiated in 2022 by Fr Brendan Mc Manus SJ, this year’s Walking Pilgrimage/Retreat was led by Jim Deeds, an experienced and inspiring spiritual guide.

20 participants embarked on a journey from Donegal’s Rosses, walking through Dungloe, to Toraigh and on to Gartan, the birthplace of St Colmcille. The pilgrims, who hailed from diverse locations including the island of Iona, Sydney, Cambridge, Belfast, Omagh, Magherafelt, Newcastle, Newry, Carlow, Kildare, Ennis, Dublin and Donegal, experienced a week of physical challenge and spiritual renewal.

Terrains

Each day, the group walked approximately 20 kilometres through diverse terrains, including sandy beaches, mountains, bogs, and streams. The pilgrimage was a blend of quiet reflection and shared experiences, allowing participants to ponder their lives and find spiritual insights in the surrounding natural beauty. The journey aimed to recreate the original Celtic Christian experience of discovering God in all things, embodying the spirit of St Colmcille.

The dramatic and ever-changing landscapes of Donegal provided a perfect backdrop for introspection and a deep connection with nature, helping pilgrims gain a better understanding of themselves and their spiritual journey.

The pilgrimage was all-inclusive, with participants staying at both Ards Retreat Centre and the Outdoor Education Centre in Gartan. The final Sunday brought a special moment at St Colmcille’s Church in Glendowan, which overlooks the saint’s birthplace.

Welcomed

Here, Bishop Alan McGuckian, SJ Bishop of Down and Connor, welcomed the pilgrims for a Eucharistic celebration, marking the conclusion of their Walking Pilgrimage/Retreat. The journey ended with a final lunch at Victor Wilkin’s Restaurant in Churchill, where the group reflected on their experiences.

Slí Cholmcille is an ambitious project that seeks to establish a pilgrimage trail linking key sites associated with St Colmcille, spanning from Donegal to Derry, through the North Sperrins and the Bann, to Argyll, and ultimately to the island of Iona.

This trail not only offers breathtaking scenery but also follows in the footsteps of one of Ireland’s most significant early Christian saints, providing a deeply spiritual experience for those who walk it.

Transformative

Feedback from the participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the week as a significant and transformative experience. The combination of physical exertion, spiritual reflection, and the beauty of the landscape made the pilgrimage a memorable and enriching journey for all involved.

For more information on Slí Cholmcille and upcoming events -website: www.slicholmcille.org