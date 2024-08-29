‘I felt a deeper calling to serve’, Franciscan Brother says

The Franciscans in Killarney heard the first professions of five Brothers on August 15. They lived in Ireland for a year volunteering and helping the community, and now are back to their countries.

One of the five brothers, Bro. Vincent McDonnell talked to The Irish Catholic about his experience in Ireland, his background, his faith and about the future after making his vows.

Q: With the last name McConnell, I assume you have some Irish ancestry. Is that correct?

A: Yes, I do have Irish ancestry; my great-grandfather came from Co. Kilkenny. This was my first time in Ireland and only my second time in Europe. I would love to return to Ireland—it’s a beautiful country.

Q: Could you share with us a bit about your background in faith?

A: My family stopped attending Church when I was around 11 years old, but I returned to the Church when I was 15. I was curious about the faith and wanted to learn more. I was introduced to someone in the deacon program, and he guided me on my path to faith. He is one of the reasons I decided to join a religious order.

Q: When did you realise you were being called to the religious life?

A: I started considering a diocesan calling when I was 15, participating in a high school mentorship program with my parish priest. However, I found that life to be somewhat isolated, and I felt a need for community. I worked as a frontline shelter worker for five years before applying to the Franciscans. I knew the Franciscan order was involved with helping the homeless, something I’m passionate about.

Q: Was it difficult to accept the calling? What are the main challenges one faces when living the vocation?

A: Leaving everything behind was the hardest part. Moving to Quebec for my postulancy, then to Ireland for my novitiate, not knowing what to expect or when I would see my friends and family again, and not knowing the members of the community I would be living with were all challenging.

Q: What does it mean to you to live a faithful life?

A: To me, living a faithful life means serving God and others.

Q: Could you comment on your faith and daily life—the sacrifice, obedience, and love of God?

A: It was a big change at the beginning. Going from attending Mass a few times a week and trying to pray on my own to adhering to a structured schedule of prayer was difficult at first, but it just took time. Learning to live a life of prayer, being obedient, and moving to Ireland for my novitiate year was challenging. However, trusting in my provincial and formation team made it easier to obey the decision to do my novitiate year in Ireland.

Q: What made you decide to leave your social work job and follow your vocation?

A: My passion for working with the homeless was a major part of my life, and it’s something that still drives me. However, I felt a deeper calling to serve not just through social work but through a spiritual vocation that would allow me to integrate my faith more fully into my service. Becoming a Franciscan seemed like the natural path to deepen my commitment to those in need. A quote I live by, often attributed to St Francis, says, “Preach the Gospel always; use words when necessary.” My experience in social work embodies this idea. It taught me that evangelisation isn’t just about speaking the Gospel but living it through actions—showing Christ’s love through compassion, understanding, and service

Q: Now that you are back in Canada, what are your next steps?

A: My next step is to move to Edmonton, Alberta, and start at John Henry Newman Theology Institute to continue my formation.

Q: May I ask how old you are? What is the average age at which one professes their first vows?

A: I just turned 27 on August 6. There isn’t really an average age—among the five of us in the novitiate, we were all between the ages of 25 and 34.

Q: How was your relationship with the other novices? Did you become friends?

A: My co-novices were the greatest gift I received. They were a great group of guys, and I will miss them deeply. We became close friends over the year, and there is no doubt that we will keep in touch.

Q: Do you have any advice for those considering the religious life?

A: Be patient—don’t rush your vocation. Let the Holy Spirit guide you over time, and trust in God.

Q: Is there anything else in particular that God might be asking you to share?

A: The one thing I’ve learned over the last two years of formation is that love and trust are key. Trust in your superiors, and love yourself, God, and others.