In Burkina Faso, Christians live in the shadow of the Cross

Sisters of Notre Dame du Lac de Bam in Burkina Faso attend their annual retreat. Despite Islamist attacks, the faith continues to grow in the West African nation.

Despite an increase in Islamist attacks and the threat of martyrdom, the Faith is growing in West Africa writes Michael Kelly

Most of us would probably struggle to point out Burkina Faso on a map, much less say anything coherent about the political situation in the landlocked west African nation.

Pope Francis used the occasion of his Sunday Angelus address at the weekend to highlight the deepening crisis in Burkina Faso, where Islamists killed hundreds of people just days ago.

Yet, the crisis has hardly warranted a mention in the English-speaking press confirming a trend where bloodshed in Africa is somehow seen as less important than when white people are being killed.

About one in four Burkinabè are Christian, while about 63% of people identify with Sunni Islam. Since 2015, the country has struggled against a Islamist insurgency, and reports say that around 50% of the country is now in the hands of the terrorists with the capital Ouagadougou struggling to hold out.

Persecution

Christians are still trying to find ways of living their faith and praying, despite the difficulties and persecution they face. Bishop of Ouahigouya Justin Kientega even recently told Aid to the Church in Need that “the faith has grown”.

“In this situation, some Christians accept to die. Many have even refused to remove the crosses they wear”.

More than 100 files for the beatification of martyrs are open with the bishops’ conference of Burkina Faso. Many of them are lay catechists.

Though not exclusive targets, Christians have borne the brunt of the Islamist attacks with priests and catechists murdered.

Extremists have massacred about 100 Christians and kidnapped many more in the country in intensified attacks in the last three months.

The last atrocity took place on Sunday when insurgents captured 26 Christians in Sanaba, western Burkina Faso, and took them to a church where they murdered them by cutting their throats.

The whereabouts of the male population is still uncertain, we don’t know if they escaped, if they are hiding, or if they were murdered”

The massacre happened a day after the deadliest terrorist attack in the country’s history, which saw at least 150 people killed – up to 250, according to some sources – in Barsalogho, central Burkina Faso.

Local Church sources told have Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that further attacks occurred in Nouna Diocese near the country’s western border with Mali.

A Church source – who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons – said that “around 5,000 women and children have sought refuge in the city of Nouna” after the attacks.

The source added: “There is not a single man among them.

“The whereabouts of the male population is still uncertain, we don’t know if they escaped, if they are hiding, or if they were murdered.”

They highlighted that a large number of Catholic, Protestant and animist places of worship have been torched and ransacked in the past months.

They told ACN: “In Zekuy, the local catechist realised an attack was taking place when he heard the sound of motorcycles and managed to escape into the woods with the Blessed Sacrament and the rest of the population.

“However, the church was vandalised, and images were destroyed.

“They also tried to desecrate the tabernacle, and painted inscriptions on the wall that had a fresco of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

Last week’s extremist attacks are part of an ongoing armed conflict in Burkina Faso that has plunged the country into an increasingly deeper crisis.

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, who was elected in 2015, was deposed in a coup d’état in 2022 by an increasingly frustrated military who installed Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba to try to battle the Islamists.

This coup was widely popular amongst Burkinabè. Mr Damiba carefully cultivated his image, and took to wearing a red beret which harkened back to the revolutionary and founding father of Burkina Faso Thomas Sankara.

Insurgency

But, he failed to get a handle on the insurgency, and the lieutenant colonel found himself subject to a putsch just nine months after he took power in September 2022.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré was installed as the new leader, at only 26 year of age becoming the youngest president in the world. A former commando in a special forces unit, he has rallied support behind the junta with promises that the insurgency will be ended.

As with most conflicts now, there is a larger context. Captain Traoré has expressed increasing hostility towards France, the former colonial power. He has also closely aligned himself with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. He has also enlisted mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group in his bid to put down the insurgency, and his supporters often wave Russian flags at his rallies.

But, Russia’s own difficulties in the war with Ukraine are now likely to destabilase Burkina Faso further.

The Kremlin announced at the weekend that it is withdrawing 100 of its paramilitary officers from Burkina Faso to help in the war in Ukraine.

They are part of about 300 soldiers from the Bear Brigade – a Russian private military company – who arrived in the West African nation in May to support the country’s military junta.

On its Telegram channel, the group said its forces would return home to support Russia’s defence against Ukraine’s recent offensive in the Kursk region.

Last year, through the generosity of benefactors – including many from Ireland – ACN was able to support 74 projects across Burkina Faso to the tune of €1.5 million”

There are fears the pull-out could embolden Islamist insurgents. There is also speculation about the continued rule of Captain Traoré, and speculation about another mutiny in the army and a fresh coup.

A religious congregation, the Missionary Brothers of the Countryside (FMC) explained to ACN: “Everyone is returning to the faith. As Christians, people are in constant danger of death. They know this and want to be right with God. So, even though showing openly that you are a Christian represents a real danger, they are very keen to receive the sacraments, and we are seeing a great deal of practice of the faith”.

Last year, through the generosity of benefactors – including many from Ireland – ACN was able to support 74 projects across Burkina Faso to the tune of €1.5million to assist the Church and ease the suffering of those affected by Islamist violence.

Michael Kelly is Director of Public Affairs for Aid to the Church in Need, Ireland. If you would like to support their work in Burkina Faso see www.acnireland.org or call 01 837 7516.