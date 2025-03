Bishop Robert Barron is pictured with Eoin McCormack at the Word on Fire Evangelisation and Culture Conference recently held in London. Photo: Eoin McCormack.

Over the weekend, more than 1,600 people gathered in the ExCel Centre in London for an Evangelisation conference on the Bible, organised by Word on Fire Catholic Ministries. Addressing the large crowd at the keynote address on Friday evening, Bishop Barron spoke in a tone of optimism in the spirit Pope Francis’ declaration of the…