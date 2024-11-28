Iconic Veritas Abbey St store to close and building sold

Known for its extensive collection of religious books and gifts, the historic Veritas store on Abbey St will close its doors in the first week of January 2025, following the sale of the building, according to sources close to Veritas. Despite repeated attempts from The Irish Catholic to contact management for clarification on the closure, no replies were made.

On their social media platforms, Veritas has recently announced that “It is with regret that we inform you of the permanent closure of our Veritas stores in Derry, effective Friday, November 29, 2024, and Letterkenny, Friday, December 13, 2024.”

In Letterkenny, branch who was moved to a better location at the beginning of the year, there were reports of interested parties attempting to prevent the closure and there was also a petition organised by customers to keep the store open.

Customers have used social media to express their thoughts. In the comments on the Veritas Facebook page, there are many statements of disappointment, “Shocking decision to close the stores. The Letterkenny store is a beautiful store and the only shop of its kind locally. Sheila and her assistants are so helpful and kind always. It will be a big loss to the northwest,” and “Very sad news indeed to lose our holy shops,” are among some of the comments.