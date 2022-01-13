IC Holy Land trip to go ahead

Staff reporter

For the first time in almost two years, The Irish Catholic Christian Solidarity Pilgrimage to the Holy Land will go ahead next month. The February 16-24 trip looked uncertain due to Covid-19 concerns. However, Israeli authorities announced that the borders of the Holy Land would reopen to pilgrims in time to facilitate the trip.

The pilgrimage, with spiritual director Fr John Carroll and editor of The Irish Catholic Michael Kelly, will visit the sites associated with the earthly life of Christ including Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jerusalem and the Sea of Galilee.

Organised by Marian Pilgrimages, the trips have proven popular over the years particularly since the visit has a special focus on solidarity with the hard-pressed local Christian community.

There are a few remaining places, if you’d like to participate please email info@marian.ie or call (Dublin) 01 878 8159 or (Belfast) 028 9568 0005.