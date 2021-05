Fr Hugh Mullan’s grave in his native Portaferry, Co. Down. Fr Mullan was shot dead by the British Army as he ministered to a dying man in 1971 in what became known as the Ballymurphy Massacre.

There are growing calls for a priest who was killed while facing down a “hail of bullets” to anoint a wounded parishioner in Belfast to be recognised as a martyr. Fr Hugh Mullan was one of the ten people shot dead by the British Army during the Ballymurphy Massacre in 1971. Last week an inquest…