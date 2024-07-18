How to celebrate the gift of the Eucharist

The Eucharist is the summit of our faith, in which the entire story of our salvation is made real in a miraculous and powerful way.

The Roman Missal calls Holy Eucharist the “Sacred Banquet, in which Christ is received; the memory of his Passion is renewed; the mind is filled with grace; and a pledge of future glory is given unto us.”

Reflection

Yet how often do we have a moment to reflect on this priceless gift? Even in Mass we can become distracted, and what is miraculous and precious becomes routine. This is why the Church invites us to deepen our love for what God has given us, his Son, Jesus, who we receive into our hearts. In the Mass, in our reading, in our faith formation classes and in the quiet of our own hearts, we can pay closer attention to this gift.

At every Mass we are witnesses to a miracle. The Eucharist is not a symbol of Our Lord; the bread and wine actually become the body, blood, soul and divinity of Christ. At the altar, he truly comes to us, again and again, in his real presence.

‘If you understood him, it would not be God,’ writes St Augustine. So, too, with the Eucharist”

Christ himself instituted the Eucharist at the Last Supper as a “memorial of his death and resurrection; a sacrament of love, a sign of unity, a bond of charity, a paschal banquet in which Christ is consumed, the mind is filled with grace, and a pledge of future glory is given to us,” according to Sacrosanctum Concilium, the Second Vatican Council’s Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy.

The Eucharist calls us to memorialise Christ’s passion and death on the Cross, the sacrifice in which he won for us our salvation and eternity with the Father. It is also a tremendous sign of our unity as believers. We call it holy Communion because when we approach the altar, we are acknowledging our unity with Christ, his Church and one another.

Yet these words can only partially express a mystery that is beyond words: “If you understood him, it would not be God,” writes St Augustine. So, too, with the Eucharist. The Church calls us to plumb this mystery more and more deeply – not just when we come together for the Mass, but in every situation of life.

Preparation

The Church asks all of us to examine our consciences to make sure we are truly prepared to receive Jesus. Are we in a ‘state of grace’, that is, not aware of any unconfessed grave sin? If not, then we should celebrate the sacrament of reconciliation first.

Have we observed the one-hour fast from food and drink (except for water and medicine) before receiving Our Lord?

Do we believe in the Real Presence; do we believe that Christ is present, body and blood, soul and divinity?

Are we faithful to the moral teachings of the Church in our personal and public lives?

There are several ways we can honour Jesus in the Eucharist. First and foremost is by attending Mass. When we recognise that Jesus himself is present in the Blessed Sacrament, we come to realise that participation every week at Sunday Mass (or Saturday vigil Mass) is more than an obligation. It is a privilege!

Many churches provide a place where the Blessed Sacrament remains exposed for prayer and adoration every day – sometimes even around the clock”

When we desire to receive Jesus in the Eucharist but are unable to do so, we may make what is called a ‘spiritual communion’. Wherever we may be, we need only ask the Lord to come into our hearts and renew His life within us. We can then spend a few moments in prayer and praise, and then resolve to receive Communion as soon as possible.

Beyond Mass, Jesus is present in the Host reserved in the tabernacle. We can take time out regularly to visit a church and talk to him there. Make it a ‘Holy Hour’.

Many churches provide a place where the Blessed Sacrament remains exposed for prayer and adoration every day – sometimes even around the clock (the latter is known as ‘perpetual adoration’). This arrangement provides an excellent and ongoing opportunity to draw close to Jesus in his Eucharistic presence outside Mass. If possible, sign up for a regular time to visit the church or chapel.

Sacrifice

Finally, keep in mind that the word ‘Eucharist’ literally means ‘thanksgiving’. In holy Communion, as Jesus gives himself to us, we give ourselves to him as well in gratitude. His sacrifice on the cross – presented on the altar – takes away the sins of the world and makes possible for us a life of intimate union with God.

“The time you spend with Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament is the best time you will spend on Earth,” St Teresa of Kolkata said. “Each moment you spend with Jesus will deepen your union with him and make your soul everlastingly more glorious and beautiful in Heaven and will help bring about everlasting peace on Earth.”

*

Paul Thigpen, Ph.D., is an award-winning journalist and a best-selling author.