Pope Francis delivers a message about nuclear weapons at Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park in Nagasaki, Japan, in this November 24, 2019, file photo. Photo: CNS/Paul Haring

“Soon the sun will set” — said Benjamin. “Is that prophecy? No, it’s merely an assertion of faith in the consistency of events.” In A Canticle for Leibowitz, the post-apocalyptic novel by Walter M. Miller Jr, such grim ‘consistency’ refers to humanity’s habit of circling back to self-destruction. Knowledge, once rediscovered after nuclear holocaust, is…