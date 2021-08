Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie, who plays Christ in the series The Chosen, is pictured in a scene depicting the Sermon on the Mount. Photo: CNS

The Catholic actor who portrays Jesus in the hit crowd-funded series The Chosen has revealed how handing his life over to providence lifted a weight from his mind. The show now has 250 million views online, but it is success that Jonathan Roumie does not take for granted. He met the Pope at the Vatican…