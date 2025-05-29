Helping students realise their full potential with Ember

Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell with some of the Ember faith leaders from 27 post-primary schools who trained as peer faith leaders and assisted the religion departments in their schools during the school year 2024/2025. In all 255 pupils participated in the Ember programme this year. Photo: John McElroy

Our vision is to create a team of leaders within schools who will serve as an example of faith in action, Sr Bernadette Carron DC writes The Ember programme is a Faith leadership training programme for students at senior level in post-primary schools coordinated by the Education Secretariat, Archdiocese of Dublin. The word Ember describes…