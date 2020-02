Tyson Fury (left) throws a jab as Deontay Wilder backs off in their heavyweight fight at the weekend.

Catholic boxer Tyson Fury gave thanks to God in his victory speech after being crowned the WBC heavyweight champion at the weekend. Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury defeated the previously unbeaten Deontay Wilder in their eagerly-anticipated world title rematch at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena on February 22. Mr Fury, 31, was handed the WBC belt…