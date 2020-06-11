Group hopes to build evangeliser team

A new evangelisation project that will aim to help parishes with adult faith formation is appealing for committed catechists to get involved.

Faith on Fire plans to gather and support a team of people already experienced in faith development, whether in a school, parish or other context.

According to Petra Conroy, the new initiative’s director and founder, “The team of catechists we’re gathering now will be available to work in partnership with Catholic parishes around Ireland, offering them a flexible and affordable way of providing lively and engaging adult faith development in their parish community. “We’ve had to delay slightly because of lockdown but we’re eager to push ahead if possible: our pilot in parishes will now begin early in 2021,” she said.

While she said the coordinating team is mainly lay, the new organisation has received support and encouragement from priests and bishops around Ireland. Those helping to launch Faith on Fire include Anna Healy, a teacher who has taught religion at second level for over 30 years, now also involved in adult faith formation, Catriona Curran, a mum of six and former teacher, experienced in both youth ministry and parish evangelisation, Rosemary Swords, a facilitator and evangeliser with a strong vision for parish renewal.

Those interested in being considered for the Faith on Fire catechist panel are invited to get in touch via Facebook at ‘Faith on Fire Ireland’ or by email: faithonfireireland@gmail.com. The deadline for applications to join the catechist panel is July 17, 2020.