Graeme Mulcahy of Limerick with his two daughters Róise, left, and Aislinn after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Limerick and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin, July 7, 2024. Photo: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

An ever-present in the emerald green of Limerick for sixteen seasons Graeme Mulcahy has seen it all. From the doldrums of the hurling strike in 2010 to the glory of the four in a row, the thirty-four-year-old Kilmallock native has etched his name as one of the all-time Limerick greats. Having retired shortly after the…