Jarlath Burns, President of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and a proud Armagh man, whose son played in Sunday’s All Ireland final, stands also for his personal commitments. As a symbol of dedication, Burns wears two medals. On one lapel, he displays the medal of his office as GAA President. On the other, he proudly wears a Pioneer pin, representing his devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and his lifelong commitment to abstinence from alcohol as both a sacrifice and a testament to temperance.

Both Jarlath Burns and the Armagh captain share a common educational background as former students of St Mary’s University College in Belfast.

St Mary’s University College has a significant presence in Armagh sports, with ten members of the Armagh panel being either graduates or current students.