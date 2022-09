Bro. Conor Quinn CP follows the processional cross on the way to his final profession in Holy Cross Monastery, Ardoyne in Belfast followed by Bro. Cian Henessey CP.

Brian McKee Last month saw the Passionist Congregation celebrate the final profession of South Armagh native, Conor Quinn, in the beautiful surroundings of Holy Cross Church, Ardoyne in Belfast. It was in this historic church that Conor first entered the congregation in 2016 following a three-year period of prayer and reflection. Conor’s road to final…