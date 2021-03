01Noel Selorm from Ghana, who was staying in the Balseskin Reception Centre for asylum seekers, leads a group of Sanctuary Runners across the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin in January 2020.

Welcome plans to scrap the ‘undignified’ direct provision system will be challenging, writes Chai Brady Many priests and religious have been doing their best to help integrate asylum seekers into communities as well as support them through advocacy, particularly by calling for an end to the direct provision system, but with a housing crisis and…