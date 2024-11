Pope Francis speaks to members of the Synod of Bishops on synodality after they approved their final document October 26, 2024, in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media

Justin McLellan (CNS) Doubling down on the centrality of synodality in the Catholic Church, Pope Francis said that it is now up to local churches to accept and implement proposals from the final document approved the Synod of Bishops on synodality. Approved by the Pope, the synod’s final document “participates in the ordinary magisterium…