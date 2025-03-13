Female scientists celebrated on new An Post stamps

To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, the An Post launched two new special stamps celebrating the achievements of women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). In Ireland, women still only represent 25% of STEM jobs according to data from the OECD, 2018.

The two Irish scientists featured in the stamps are the geneticist, Prof. Aoife McLysaght and the astrophysicist, Prof. Jocelyn Bell Burnell. The stamps are designed by Detail Design agency and feature portraits of each woman by artist Steve Doogan. Along with the portraits, graphics representing the two scientists’ fields (a classic double DNA helix with a diagram of the molecule and a radio telescope) are also depicted in the stamps.

“Recognising the vital role of women in STEM, which has historically been underreported, is an important aspect of the ongoing work of supporting gender balance across STEM disciplines, ensuring that all our research and innovation talent has the scope to see and realise their full potential said Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Minister James Lawless during the launch.

Prof. Bell Burnell, a native of Co. Armagh discovered pulsars as a PhD graduate in Cambridge in the 1060s by accident. She was using the radio telescope to study effects of radio waves passing through the solar system when noticed what she described as a ‘scruff’ coming from one part of the sky.

Supernova

The then student and her supervisor tracked the signals and found out it was coming from the remains of supernova explosions called pulsar. Pulsars are super dense objects about the size of a small city with mass larger than the sun. That discovery opened a new branch of astrophysics and was recognised by the award of a Nobel Prize to her supervisor.

In 2008, she became the first female President of the Institute of Physics for the UK and Ireland and in 2014 the first female President of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. She was one of the small group of women scientists that set up the Athena SWAN scheme. Now, she is a Visiting Academic in Oxford, Department of Astrophysics.

In 2018, Prof. Bell Burnell received $3 million from a Breakthrough Prize for discovering a new type of start and donated the money to a fund for access to science education for under-represented groups.

The Vatican Observatory published some articles throughout the years remarking Prof. Bell Burnell’s accomplishments in ‘faith and science’.

In one of them, the author says, “Jocelyn Bell Burnell is a person of strong faith. She is an active Quaker. And in 2013 she wrote a short book about her faith and astronomy. The title of book is A Quaker Astronomer Reflects: Can a Scientist also be Religious?” The book is featured in the Vatican Observatory Faith and Science pages.

Prof. Bell Burnell was featured in a few other stories about astronomy in Catholic media about her work and discoveries.

Regarding the stamps launched, she said: “I am honoured and delighted to have a stamp issue in my honour; thank you An Post.”

Researchers

Prof. McLysaght is one of the world’s leading genetics researchers and led a research group focusing on Molecular Evolution since 2003. She was a member of the international consortium that published the first draft of the Human Genome sequence in 2001, she was the first to discover novel human-specific genes in 2009, identified links between gene duplication patterns and human disease, and has made significant contributions to the understanding of the human genome, as well as the genomes of other animals, plants and viruses.

As professor of Genetics at Trinity College Dublin, she led a research group for over 20 years and managed cumulative research income from competitive awards of more than €5.5 million.

A frequent contributor to radio discussions, live TV panels, science programmes, newspapers and online media, she has given many talks at public events, including music festivals and at the Royal Institution. In 2016, Prof. McLysaght was awarded the UK Genetical Society Haldane Prize for communicating genetics to a general audience.

In 2024, Prof. McLysaght was appointed Government Science Advisor, which made her Chair of the new National Science Advice Forum. The Forum is comprised of up to twelve experts drawn from those with internationally recognised scientific expertise in a range of key disciplines.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be featured in this special stamp series alongside Prof. Jocelyn Bell Burnell, a true pioneer in astrophysics,” she said. “It is wonderful to see An Post celebrating the contributions of Irish women in STEM, even if the two stamps represent just a small sample of the vast body of amazing work to choose from.

“Each person brings a unique perspective, and these stamps help highlight the value of diversity in STEM. I hope these stamps inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in STEM and to know that their contributions are valued and recognised.”

According to a study from 2010 titled ‘Why So Few? Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics’, Prof. McLysaght is right. Having more females in STEM roles can inspire future generations, providing role models and breaking down stereotypes. A UNESCO publication from 2017 also said that fostering gender diversity in these fields is key to developing well-rounded, inclusive solutions to global challenges.