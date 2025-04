The funeral procession in Royal Avenue, following MacMahon massacre, on its way to Milltown Cemetery on March 26, 1922. Photo: The Illustrated London News, April 1, 1922

Dear Editor, Felix M. Larkin’s review of Edward Burke’s Ghosts of a Family, on who perpetrated the McMahon killings in Belfast in March 1922, points to a fascinating piece of historical detective work. It made me want to read the book. A caveat, however. Larkin’s characterising systemic attacks on northern nationalist communities, by forces of the…