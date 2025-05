Pope Leo XIV blesses the faithful in St Peter’s Square with holy water at the beginning of his inauguration Mass at the Vatican, May 18, 2025. Photo: CNS/Lola Gomez

In the four short weeks since Pope Francis died, we have seen the gathering of the Cardinals from all the corners of the earth, the papal election, the inauguration on Sunday of Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new Pope, Leo XIV, and his first public Mass as Pope. It is quite extraordinary that the Catholic…