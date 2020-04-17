‘Every life is precious irrespective of age’ says Bishop Nulty

Ruadhan Jones

Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighin has called for “special care” for those grouped in centres or homes for the vulnerable and elderly.

The bishop’s statement comes after eight people died in Maryborough Centre at St Fintan’s Hospital, Portlaoise.

“This news brings home…the huge need for special care for those who are grouped together in similar centres or in homes for vulnerable or older people,” Bishop Nulty said in his statement.

“It is imperative that the best possible treatment is made available to those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19”, the bishop added, “and that staff working in these homes and facilities are equipped with a sufficient and proper supply of PPE.”

Bishop Nulty stressed that we must not “lose the person behind every statistic…Every life matters. Every life counts. Every life is precious irrespective of age or potential productivity.”

“This is someone’s mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, son, daughter or friend.”

Bishop Nulty offered prayers and “deepest sympathy to the families and friends of the deceased”.

He thanked all workers who care for those who have contracted or threatened by the virus, saying: “The hearts and hands of the staff are the hearts and hands of family to many patients at this time.”