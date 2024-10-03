Empowering the baptised: The essential role of laity in Ireland’s Church renewal

Fr Barry White

The understanding of the laity’s role in the Church has evolved considerably, especially since the Second Vatican Council, which emphasised their central participation in the Church’s mission. Rooted in the sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation, laypeople are called to share in Christ’s kingly, priestly, and prophetic office. Their participation is not merely a privilege but a responsibility that is essential, especially as the Church faces modern challenges, including renewing parish life and engaging young people. However, the Synthesis of the Consultation in Ireland for the Diocesan Stage of the Universal Synod 2021–2023, highlighted a common concern that the Church was underutilising: the gifts of lay people. With adult faith development, support for lay ministry, and collaborative decision-making being described as “inadequate” or “absent”. Some viewed Church structures as “patriarchal, hierarchical, and feudal”, while at the parish level, there was a perception of passivity regarding lay ministry.

Before the Second Vatican Council, the role of the laity was often considered to be quite passive, summarised by the phrase ‘pray, pay, and obey’. However, the Council’s key document, Lumen Gentium, redefined the role of the laity, stating that they are not second-class members of the Church but are integral to its mission. According to Lumen Gentium, by Baptism, the laity are “constituted as the People of God” and share in Christ’s threefold mission – priestly, prophetic, and kingly (LG 10, 31). Canon law affirms this, stating that all baptised Christians are “called to exercise the mission which God has entrusted to the Church to fulfil in the world” (Canon 204 §1).

Pope John Paul II expanded on this in Christifideles Laici, emphasising that the laity have their own unique vocation and mission within the Church and the world (CL, 23). The laity are not just participants but collaborators in the Church’s mission. The concept of co-responsibility was developed by Pope Benedict XVI, who at the Sixth Ordinary Assembly of the International Forum of Catholic Action in 2012, introduced the term ‘co-responsibility’ of the laity. The concept of co-responsibility goes beyond mere cooperation, stressing a deeper participation in governance, pastoral responsibility, and authority.

Foundation

Baptism and Confirmation are not just sacraments of initiation but are also the foundation for lay mission. Through Baptism, Christians become part of the Body of Christ and share in his divine life. Confirmation equips them with the gifts of the Holy Spirit, empowering them to live their Christian vocation more fully. These sacraments form the basis of the layperson’s identity and mission within the Church. In their priestly role, laypeople actively participate in worship, prayer, and the sacraments. Their kingly office involves taking co-responsibility in their parishes, organising parish life through participative bodies like parish pastoral councils, and service. Their prophetic mission calls them to evangelise, teach, and provide catechesis. This threefold mission is both a calling and an obligation, inviting laypeople to be active agents of the Gospel in the world.

Parishes must become centres of missionary outreach and places where the vocation of all the baptised is rediscovered and fostered”

Pope Francis has been a vocal advocate for renewing parish life, envisioning parishes as centres of missionary outreach. In Evangelii Gaudium, he describes the parish as “a community of communities” and a “sanctuary” for those seeking spiritual nourishment (EG, 28). To realise this vision, both clergy and laity must work together in a spirit of co-responsibility.

The 2020 Instruction on the Pastoral Conversion of the Parish Community in the Service of the Evangelising Mission of the Church accentuates the need for “new discernment” in parish life and calls for greater lay participation. It stresses that parishes must become centres of missionary outreach and places where the vocation of all the baptised is rediscovered and fostered. Collaboration and synodality – journeying together – are key to this transformation.

Vital

Young people hold a unique and vital role in the Church’s mission. Pope Francis, in Christus Vivit, calls for a “synodal” youth ministry that journeys with young people and appreciates their gifts (CV, 206). This has been seen in Ireland through the active involvement of young people in movements like FOCUS, Youth 2000, Pure in Heart, and Living Water. These movements offer spiritual formation and community, helping young Catholics live out their Faith in an increasingly secular world.

This conference provided models for how young people can take leadership roles in evangelisation and parish life, pointing toward future gatherings, such as the Jubilee of Youth in Rome in 2025”

At the ‘Intentional Young Adult Ministry’ gathering in Clongowes Wood College in June 2024, hosted by the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, which was synodal in nature, Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross observed, “We need young adults as protagonists who are formed for the very mission of animating our local parishes – bringing their commitment, talent, and love of Christ to the local community”. This conference provided models for how young people can take leadership roles in evangelisation and parish life, pointing toward future gatherings, such as the Jubilee of Youth in Rome in 2025 and World Youth Day in South Korea in 2027.

FOCUS

One model of successful lay involvement, particularly with young people, is the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). This US-based organisation has established a presence on Irish university campuses, using three core principles: Divine Intimacy, Authentic Friendship, and Spiritual Multiplication. These principles guide FOCUS missionaries as they form deep relationships with students, lead them in prayer and the sacraments, and equip them to evangelise others.

Financial constraints are a major issue. Many parishes struggle with financial stability and cannot afford to pay lay ministers or provide adequate training”

This model offers valuable insights for parish renewal in Ireland. By emphasising personal relationships and spiritual growth, parishes can create a more vibrant, mission-oriented community. The success of FOCUS on college campuses in Dublin, Cork, and Belfast provides a potential template for expanding this approach to parishes nationwide.

Despite these positive developments, significant challenges remain for lay involvement in Irish parishes. Financial constraints are a major issue. Many parishes struggle with financial stability and cannot afford to pay lay ministers or provide adequate training.

Nature

Moreover, there is often a lack of understanding about the true nature of parish life. Some still see the parish primarily as another community group or civic structure aligned with the local GAA club, rather than as “the presence of the Church in a given territory, an environment for hearing God’s word, for growth in the Christian life, for dialogue, proclamation, charitable outreach, worship and celebration,” as described in Evangelii Gaudium (28). This misunderstanding hampers the development of co-responsibility and lay leadership in parish governance. There is also a need for better catechesis and Faith formation, both for young people and for mature Catholics. Without this formation, laypeople cannot fully understand or exercise their role in the Church’s mission. Addressing this gap requires a significant investment in education and pastoral care.

The future of the Church in Ireland rests in the active, co-responsible participation of the laity. Rooted in the sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation, laypeople are not mere bystanders but are called to live out Christ’s priestly, prophetic, and kingly mission. While financial difficulties, insufficient formation, and outdated perceptions hinder progress, the potential for renewal is undeniable.

Potential

Movements like FOCUS and conferences like the one at Clongowes Wood College over the summer demonstrate the potential impact of lay leadership, especially among young people. By investing in formation, fostering co-responsibility, and fully engaging the laity in parish life, the Church in Ireland has the opportunity to become a vibrant, mission-oriented community once again, a beacon of hope for the future.

Fr Barry White, based in Mullingar Parish, studied Philosophy, History and Theology at the Pontifical University, St Patrick’s College, Maynooth and holds a Licentiate in Canon Law.