Education minister plans national survey to test waters for divestment

The Department for Education is planning a national survey of parents of primary and pre-school age children to test the waters for divestment in the primary sector.

This paper understands the survey on school ethos is slated to take place in March, with the department saying it wants a “strong process that has the support of patrons and local communities”.

“A significant amount of work has been done by the department on the scope, logistics and practical arrangements for a survey of primary schools in relation to reconfiguration,” a department spokesperson told The Irish Catholic.

A pilot reconfiguration programme took place in 2022 and 2023, with sources indicating to this paper that it showed a majority support retaining the Catholic ethos of their local schools.

Just two schools, Cornamaddy National School in Athlone and St. Enda’s Primary School in Whitefriar Street, Dublin 8, transferred from Catholic patronage to the local Education and Training Board.

The department said a review of the pilot scheme will be published early this year.