€25m projected for Dublin Pro Cathedral refurbishment

Exclusive

The Archdiocese of Dublin is set to spend €25 million approximately on the much-needed refurbishment of St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in the heart of Dublin City Centre, well-placed sources can reveal.

The significant injection of funds comes as part of Archbishop Dermot Farrell’s new ‘twin pillar’ strategy which centres on St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral and St Andrew’s Westland Row – soon to be made a cathedral and minor basilica respectively.

The archbishop pegged the two churches as being well placed to be developed as twin pillars “of a renewed pastoral and missionary strategy”.

However direct queries to the archdiocese from The Irish Catholic about the strategy were vague, particularly around financing.

The archdiocese did not respond to a query about where Archbishop Farrell’s forthcoming “substantial financial support” would be coming from in order to “enable necessary structural work to be carried out without adversely affecting other important pastoral needs”.

According to insiders, Dublin diocese is running a two million deficit annually, with 40% of parishes unable to pay as much as would be desired.

The ‘Implementation Group’, chaired by Bishop Paul Dempsey, will also be spearheading the aim “to identify other sources of support for the development of pastoral and cultural programmes, as well as for the conservation of the fabric and artefacts that are of civic importance. The reality is that these very large and important structures will require care and investment irrespective of any change in their status or role”, according to Archbishop Farrell – no doubt referencing the much-needed refurbishment works needed on the Pro.

Asked about the cost of the refurbishment of the cathedral-to-be, the archdiocese stated: “At the moment there is no amount projected or allocated for possible upgrades at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral.”

The archbishop did hold some consultations internally about the future of the Pro-Cathedral. Heads of Office in the archdiocese were consulted and there wasn’t a lot of enthusiasm for the Basilica idea and several said the diocese should focus on one place. It is believed much of the money raised for the twin pillar strategy will go towards the Pro Cathedral.