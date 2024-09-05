AMRI new secretary general appointed

A new secretary general for the Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland (AMRI) was appointed. Gerard Gallagher has been a staff member of AMRI working on communications and membership services.

“I am delighted to take on this appointment. AMRI has a great number of Religious ministering both in Ireland and on the missions, as well as lay missionaries, and all are involved in some extraordinary ministries promoting and living the Gospel in the world of today”, Mr Gallagher said taking up his new role.

AMRI president, Fr Tim Lehane SVD said Mr Gallagher “brings his pastoral experience and personal skills to this role in AMRI. Together we have worked closely over this past year, and I know that our members will be fully supported by Gerard as he continues to deliver in line with our strategic objectives as Religious and Missionaries in the life of the Church.”

Working for the Church for over 30 years, Mr Gallagher worked closely with the Archdiocese of Dublin in various roles with Catholic Youth Care and the Office of Evangelisation.