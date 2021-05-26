Dublin archbishop expresses shock at shooting of gardaí

After two gardaí were shot and injured yesterday evening, May 25, Archbishop Dermot Farrell thanked God there was no loss of life.

The two gardaí who were injured in the shooting, which led to an armed siege in west Dublin, remain in hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

In a statement released earlier today (May 26), the Archbishop of Dublin said he “was shocked to hear of the shooting and injury of two Gardaí in west-Dublin yesterday”.

“I thank God that there was no loss of life,” Archbishop Farrell continued. “We are indebted to all members of An Garda Síochána who provide a vital and professional service as guardians of the peace.”

He concluded the statement, saying that he “will remember the injured gardaí, and their families, in my prayers” at this time.

One of the injured gardaí was wounded in the hand, the other in the foot. Both are being treated at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

The incident occurred when gardaí were in a housing estate in Whitechapel Grove and a man opened fire from his home with an automatic weapon, causing several gardaí to take cover.

An armed stand-off lasted for several hours and involved specialist armed units, the Garda helicopter and the Garda negotiator unit, before coming to an end.

The suspect peacefully surrendered shortly after 9:30pm following protracted conversations with a negotiator and was taken to Blanchardstown Garda station.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. Gardaí initially went to the house to investigate reports of an incident. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house and refused to co-operate with officers before opening fire on them.

Gunshots were exchanged between armed gardaí and the suspect at one point. At least eight shots were fired from the window of the house towards gardaí as they stood in the street.