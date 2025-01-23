Dry January and the need for lasting solutions

Dear Editor, The concept of ‘Dry January’ has gained popularity in recent years, with many people abstaining from alcohol for the month as a way to reset or cleanse after the excesses of the holiday season. While commendable in its intentions, I believe this initiative falls short of addressing the deeper, more enduring struggles some people face with alcohol consumption.

Fr Robert McCabe, Spiritual Director for the Pioneers, recently suggested that rather than simply abstaining for one month, individuals might find greater benefit in attending an open AA meeting in their region [The Irish Catholic – January 16, 2025].

I wholeheartedly agree with this proposal. Alcoholics Anonymous offers a space for genuine fellowship and ongoing support that extends far beyond the limitations of a temporary challenge like Dry January. For those who find themselves grappling with temptation, the lived experiences of AA members can inspire and encourage a life of sobriety grounded in community and faith.

Moreover, Fr McCabe’s reference to the life of Venerable Matt Talbot is particularly poignant. As we mark the centenary of his death, Talbot’s story offers a powerful example of transformation through prayer, self-sacrifice, and reliance on God’s grace. His life reminds us that the journey toward freedom from addiction is not merely about abstinence but about inviting God to rewrite the story of our lives.

The Pioneers, with their commitment to prayer, sacrifice, and outreach, provide a beautiful model for those seeking deeper healing. Their embrace of reparation as a path of hope, particularly in a world where addiction continues to cast its shadow over so many lives, is a model to follow.

Let us not limit our efforts to January alone. Initiatives like Dry January may serve as a helpful starting point, but lasting change requires deeper, sustained support. Attending an AA meeting or looking to the example of holy men and women like Matt Talbot can provide a wellspring of strength for those who seek it.

Yours etc.,

Sean McDonagh

Swords, Dublin

Time for religious sisters to speak up for themselves

Dear Editor, It is understandable that Irish religious sisters have felt ‘scapegoated’ in our media for the past failings of society. Many have felt silenced in fear of being ‘shut down’. Perhaps the time is right for both our religious sisters to speak up for themselves and the many amazing women that have done so much good for so many, but also for those of us of faith who know the truth. The reality is that without the contribution of our religious sisters, many would have been deprived of an education and good health care.

Yours etc.,

Deacon Frank Browne,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Let’s welcome the synod document, rather than dispute its status

Dear Editor, In his cover note accompanying the Final Document of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, Pope Francis wrote, “The Final Document is part of the ordinary Magisterium of the Successor of Peter (cf. EC 18 § 1; CCC 892), and as such, I ask that it be welcomed and received. It represents a form of exercise of the authentic teaching of the Bishop of Rome.” This means that the Final Document is more than a “reasonable record” of the Synod’s proceedings, as Fr McKeown OP [The Irish Catholic – January 16, 2025] describes it. It has the same magisterial status as Pastoral Exhortations such as, say, St John Paul’s Familiaris consortio and Pope Francis’ Amoris Laetitia.

The difference between the ‘teaching Church’ and the ‘learning Church’, which Fr McKeown wants strictly upheld, was considered during a five-year study (2009-2014) conducted by the International Theological Commission.

A “strict separation” was judged to be an over-reaction that emerged during the post-Tridentine era and was subsequently “banished” by Vatican II. A report of the Commission’s findings, published under the direction of the then Prefect of the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, reiterated the distinctive teaching role of pastors but also the reality that all the baptised “participate in their own proper way in the three offices of Christ as prophet, priest and king”.

The recent Synod put this conciliar teaching into practice. The fact is that laity, priests and religious, participating fully and equally by virtue of their common baptismal dignity, discussed, discerned and decided upon a text that now participates in the ordinary Magisterium of the Successor of Peter.

Let’s welcome the document rather than dispute its status and instead get on with its implementation.

Yours etc.,

Tom Mahon

Dundalk, Co. Louth

You cannot pass on what you don’t have

Dear Editor, In the light of the very disturbing findings of the 2024 Grace Reports on the faith and belief status of today’s Irish teachers, principals and members of Boards of Management (BoMs) of Irish Catholic schools I was absolutely amazed at the assertion from Catholic Primary Schools Management Association (CPSMA) concerning the Catholic Certificate of Religious Studies (CCRS) and its place in Catholic Primary Schools.

What does the Grace Report say? How have Ireland’s Catholic bishops responded to the findings? What is the purpose of Catholic primary schools?

Leading spokesperson for both CPSMA and the Dublin Archdiocese defend the CCRS requirement. They say the certificate is simply a professional qualification and they go on to stress that you do not need to be a Catholic to get it.

It hardly needs saying that all those teaching the CCRS course should always themselves be witnesses to the Gospel in their own lives and in their professional repute. I would contend that only those teachers who understand, live and witness to their faith and are willing to teach that same faith should be commissioned and permitted the privilege of teaching Catholic religious education and preparing young people for the Sacraments.

Children can see through the hypocrisy of being prepared for First Communion, Reconciliation or Confirmation by unbelievers. Is it any wonder we have a crisis in Irish Catholic Education?

The Grace Reports revealed the astonishing extent of unbelief among teachers and BoM members of Ireland’s Catholic schools.

You cannot pass on what you do not have. Children can see through pretenders! Our Church authorities seem to want to pretend that all is well and that having an academic certificate will provide a fix: it won’t and they should admit it; you cannot pass on what you do not have.

Yours etc.,

Alan Whelan

Killarney, Co Kerry