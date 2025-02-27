Down and Connor in second abuse apology in 6 months

Nearly six months on from its last statement on the mishandling of child abuse allegations, the Diocese of Down and Connor has issued another statement about more failures in its approach to handling child sexual abuse. On February 23 the diocese said it received a credible allegation against Fr Patrick O’Neill (now deceased) in the last year and that in October 2004 it had received a similarly credible allegation of the sexual abuse of a minor against Fr O’Neill. Following this allegation Fr O’Neill was stepped aside from his ministry in the Parish of Arkeen to allow a police investigation to take place.

“A statement was drafted by the diocese at this time but was not issued. This statement would have empowered other victims to come forward. This failure to issue a statement has also compounded the hurt endured by his victims and their families. This omission to issue a public statement is a matter of deep regret by the diocese” Bishop McGuckian writes.

He adds: “In December 2005, the Public Prosecution Service directed that there would be no prosecution brought against Fr O’Neill in respect of this earlier allegation. Fr O’Neill remained permanently out of ministry until his death in November 2009.

In addition to the two allegations of the sexual abuse of a minor mentioned above, there were three credible allegations of sexual abuse of adults, manipulation and abuse of power made against Fr O’Neill received by the Diocese in 2003, 2005 and 2006. These allegations relate to the 1970’s, 1980’s and 1990’s when Fr O’Neill was ministering in Down and Connor. All of these allegations in relation to adults were reported to the PSNI.

The diocese is committed in working to support those individuals who have been abused by Fr O’Neill. I would also extend this support to their families who have been so anguished by the abuse of their loved ones.

Bishop McGuckian said he extended his “deepest sorrow and unreserved apology to all those who have courageously come forward and to each of their families. I fully accept that no apology can undo the damage, hurt, trauma and pain that has been caused to the victims and their families.

I also extend my deepest sorrow and unreserved apology to anyone who suffered abuse at the hands of a priest of the Diocese in whom they had placed their trust. The Diocese encourages anyone who has concerns, suspicions or allegations of abuse to come forward and to report that abuse to the statutory authorities or to the Diocese of Down and Connor Safeguarding Office on 028 9049 2798.”

In a statement on August 1, 2024 Bishop McGuckian apologised on behalf of the diocese for the failure of the diocese to act on Fr Paddy McCafferty’s abuse at the hands of James Donaghy, a former priest and multiple abuser. Fr McCafferty reported the abuse in the early 2000’s when the bishop in charge was Bishop Paddy Walsh.

Bishop McGuckian wrote that “It is clear now that the report of his abuse was eclipsed by the diocese’s focus on child sexual abuse.”

Bishop McGuckian also apologised for “An earlier statement made by the diocese in 2006, following the decision of the PPS “not to prosecute” James Donaghy, supported the then alleged perpetrator at the expense of his victims. In the light of his subsequent conviction as an abuser, the statement was ill-judged.”