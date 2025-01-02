Don’t let the Government steal your vote!

I blame the Government! They left it until the last minute to legislate for the new ‘Higher Education’ constituency that replaces the NUI and Trinity Panels in Seanad Éireann from next April.

As a result there are two important deadlines coming up for graduate voters:

January 29 will be the closing date for returning ballots to the NUI in this election. (The same deadline applies for TCD graduates and their panel.) But very confusingly, there is an even earlier deadline, January 23, for graduates to ensure they are registered for the new Seanad ‘Higher Education’ constituency. Even if you are getting your ballot paper this time, it’s log on by January 23 or lose your vote! The place to re-register is www.seanadvoter.ie.

You can do this re-registration now. If you are a currently registered NUI or TCD graduate, you have been sent an ID number by post which makes the process a bit quicker. The important thing is, if you don’t go to www.seanadvoter.ie before January 23, you will be excluded from the new Register. (You can rejoin the Register in a later year but the process will be more complicated.)

Can you please help any family or friends who may have difficulty going online and uploading their number? NUI will post a form to people on request, but the January 23 deadline stands. New and previous degree graduates of other institutions of Higher Education in the State can register for the first time. Same website: www.seanadvoter.ie. Please spread the word to degree holders from the University of Limerick, DCU, Institutes of Technology, Technological Universities etc.

Of course, I’d be grateful for your No 1 vote, or highest possible preference, if you are casting a ballot on that NUI panel!