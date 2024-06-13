Donegal Sister appointed to esteemed Vatican position

A sister from Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal has been appointed by Pope Francis as a Member of the Dicastery for Evangelisation, Section for First Evangelisation and New Particular Churches. Sr Mary T. Barron, is the Congregational Leader for the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA).

The congregation considers the appointment to be “a great honour.” Preparing to celebrate 150 years in 2026, the congregation remembers how its founder, Fr Augustin Planque, SMA, “communicated frequently with this dicastery, then known as Propaganda Fide, as he set his new Congregation on solid foundations.”