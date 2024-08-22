Dollymount delight as Our Lady statue is restored

Fr Pat Mc Manus with Mary Collins, Audrey Kilgallon and Tony Garvey at the blessing of the new grotto at St Gabriel's Parish on Sunday. Photo: John Mc Elroy

Parishioners of St Gabriel’s parish, Dollymount in Dublin flocked to the newly restored statue of Our Lady at the official opening after Mass on Sunday.

Several years ago the parish’s maintenance team were clearing out almost 60 years of abandoned items from the bell tower when they came across the very dilapidated statue.

Fr Pat McManus said that local artist Brendan Burke took on the restoration saying, “He took a model of the hands of our crib statue of St Joseph and worked from there, eventually being able to make and attach a perfect pair of hands. He then proceeded to research what needed to be done and what materials and paint etc. to use.

“Eventually the statue was moved down to our working sacristy and Brendan came to work on it, as time allowed, and with the help of his colleague here, Tom Kane, we all watched in awe as it took shape. Finally, it was so beautiful that everyone agreed it had to have a special place where everyone could see it and perhaps stop for a short prayer.”

Photos: John Mcelroy

Fr Pat Mc Manus PP of St Gabriel’s Parish with parishioners at the new grotto. Fr Pat Mc Manus PP of St Gabriel’s Parish with Svitlana Bazilo, Ganna Bazilo and Patrick Maguire at the blessing of the new grotto on Sunday. Hannah Carney, Chris Dunne and Loretta Mocanu at the blessing of the new grotto at St Gabriel’s Parish on Sunday. Choir members Jean Humphries, Mary Quigley, Anne Nolan, Loretta Orme and Maura Devine at the blessing of the new grotto at St Gabriel’s Parish on Sunday. Brendan Walsh and Tom Byrne at the blessing of the new grotto at St Gabriel’s Parish on Sunday. Some of the parishioners at the blessing of the new grotto at St Gabriel’s church on Sunday. The parish choir singing at the blessing of the new grotto at St Gabriel’s Parish on Sunday.