Discernment period for lay ministry commences in Kildare and Leighlin

The Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin is running a two-year diploma in Pastoral Ministry for lay people. Thirty one people started the period of discernment with a gathering on the evening of February 7. This period will end in June and the course starts in September.

The programme, announced in October 2024, had a series of information evenings in November. “We had huge interest in it, and we have brought 31 people into a period of discernment, which began last weekend and will run until June,” said Patrick Roche, Diocesan Director of Parish Development.

The course “is a combination of lectures and pastoral placement,” Mr Roche said. “It is run by the school for Mission and Ministry at St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth, in conjunction with Mount St Anne’s.”

Mr Roche said this is “historic for our diocese because it is the first time that we have offered formal training in pastoral ministry to lay people, and it is a significant investment for the diocese in the furthering of lay roles.”

“The course is broad but will allow participants to identify areas of ministry that that they may have a particular interest in, which will become apparent as they go through the course,” the Diocesan Director concluded.