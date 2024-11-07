Derry Children draw God

Schools from the Derry Diocese are getting ready to draw God in an annual fun day of art and faith. The 6th annual World Drawing God Day will take place on November 14, when children from all around the globe use art to express their faith inspired by the book of author Karen Kiefer.

Thérèse Ferry, Derry Diocesan Advisor for Primary Schools told The Irish Catholic she ordered the book Drawing God in 2019 and showed it during an In-service, “so we could get the children of the Derry Diocese drawing God!”

Due to the great response to the book – which follows a girl who, inspired by Picasso, decides to draw God, but “her classmates can’t see God in any of her drawings until they find inspiration in her contagious faith” – an International Drawing God Day was created.

“The response from schools in the diocese has been fantastic,” Ms Ferry said. “Every year since then schools across the diocese have participated.” The schools send the pictures to Ms Ferry and author Karen Kiefer, who has a ‘virtual museum’ for the project.

“The images from the Drawing God Projects reveal that the children from the diocese ‘have no problem understanding God’. They are ‘simple and sincere’ and they have much to teach us.”