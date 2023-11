Maryknoll Fr John Siyumbu distributes Communion during his ordination to the priesthood in 2022. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, celebrated the ordination Mass. Fr Siyumbu, who is from Bungoma, Kenya, is the first seminarian from East Africa to be ordained a Maryknoll priest. He will serve in Latin America. Photo: CNS/Gregory Shemitz