Day for Life is reminder that no life is useless

Last Sunday marked the Church’s annual Day for Life, celebrated in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, with this year’s event centering around the theme of ‘The Lord is my shepherd – compassion and hope at the end of life’.

Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran commemorated the day by highlighting “the deep value and meaning of human life at every stage, and in every condition”.

Bishop Doran said “people who are coming towards the end of their lives are vulnerable, and recent research shows that many feel themselves a burden on their loved ones and wider society.

“Jesus shows us that life always has dignity and that there is no such a thing as a useless life.

“We are called to defend this gift of life to its natural end and to protect vulnerable citizens from a culture that could pressure them into assisted suicide.”

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty echoed Bishop Doran’s sentiments, affirming the belief that a “life always has dignity”.

“The ‘Day for Life’ message reminds us there is no such thing as a useless life, life always has dignity,” he said. “We support people with the companionship of a listening ear, appropriate treatment, and the best of care, so that their last days can be times of grace, intimacy and love.

“I attend many wakes, and often hear great praise of the hospice nurse, or maybe the carer, who held our loved one’s hand when it wasn’t possible for us to be there.”