People hold placards outside the US Agency for International Development building in Washington February 3, 2025, protesting the Trump administration’s moves to shut down the US foreign aid agency. Photo: OSV News/Kent Nishimura, Reuters.

Dualta Roughneen argues that no matter which way we look at international aid or charitable giving to those living in less prosperous or more volatile countries, walking away shouldn’t be countenanced Are we suffering from an excess of empathy that creating compassion fatigue? In an increasingly globalised and interconnected world, the internet – and our…