Cubism pioneer drawing returns to Kingscourt Parish

Pictured are Sr Brenda Dolphin, Leader of the Mercy Sisters, and Sr Mary Coyle, Archivist of the Mercy Sisters, presenting the original drawing by Evie Hone of the Fatima window at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kingscourt, which was recently discovered in their archives to Annette O’Rourke, Chairperson of the Kingscourt Parish Pastoral Assembly and Ciaran Boylan, Chairperson of the Parish Finance Committee. Photo: Paul Callaghan.

An original drawing of the Fatima Window by Evie Hone, Irish artist considered an early pioneer of cubism, has recently been discovered by the Mercy sisters in Co. Cavan. The local parish community was delighted to welcome this original piece of work and accept it back to the parish. It is expected to be on display…