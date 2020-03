Fr Roland Colhoun gives Benediction with the Blessed Sacrament in his parish of Ardstraw East in Co. Tyrone as a blessing during the coronavirus pandemic. Fr Colhoun blessed the parish accompanied by parishioners in their cars. Over the two days, the blessing of the parish perimeter took four hours and spanned over 50 miles. Photo: Ashlene Canning

Chai Brady and Aron Hegarty The coronavirus crisis can be an opportunity for parishes to creatively reconnect with people who have lost touch with the Church, it has been claimed. It comes as parishes up and down the country are finding new ways to offer liturgy and pastoral support due to the suspension of…