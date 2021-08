Fr John Kelly, Director of Pastoral Care at Tallaght University Hospital with Richard Bierney, husband of the late Eithne who died during the pandemic, at the unveiling of the Covid-19 ‘Heart Memorial’.

A permanent memorial honouring those who died during the pandemic, grieving families, hospital staff and the community has been unveiled in Tallaght University Hospital. Fr John Kelly, Director of Pastoral Care at the hospital said of the ‘Heart Memorial’: “There’s a lot of people who just want to forget what has happened over the last…