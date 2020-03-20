Covid-19: Primate to consecrate Irish people to Our Lady

Archbishop Eamon Martin is to lead the consecration of Ireland and her people to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for protection from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Primate of All-Ireland has invited bishops, clergy and the faithful to join him in praying the 12noon Angelus on Wednesday March 25 – Feastday of the Annunciation.

The act of consecration will begin with the traditional recitation of the Angelus, followed by the Apostles’ Creed and the first joyful mystery of the Rosary – the Annunciation of the Lord.

From St Patrick’s Day, in preparation for the Annunciation, many people have been praying a daily novena especially in the absence of public Masses.

According to a note from the Catholic Communications Office, “The faithful are encouraged to prepare a suitable prayer space with a crucifix, holy picture, or simply a candle.

Archbishop Eamon is asking people to join him in the following prayer of consecration for the protection of Our Lady at this time of crisis and anxiety:

Most Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God and Health of the Sick,

at this time of great challenge to our country from the coronavirus,

we consecrate to Jesus through your Immaculate Heart:

ourselves, our family, the members of our parish and Diocese, and the people of Ireland.

O Mary, Queen of Ireland, when you appeared at Knock, you gave hope to your people in a time of distress and brought them comfort in a time of sorrow.

Be with us now as a sign of salvation and hope, as we entrust ourselves to your loving care.

We renew the promises of our Baptism and Confirmation and ask your intercession that we may be always faithful to Christ and to His Church.

Bring under your mantle of protection all those who are suffering because of the coronavirus, and those who care for the sick and minister to their needs, as your Son implores us to do for one another.



O Loving Mother,

at the foot of the Cross, with steadfast faith,

your Immaculate Heart was pierced by grief at the suffering of your Son.

You know what we need during these difficult days.



Help us, O Mother of Divine Love,

to conform ourselves to the Father’s will

and to do what Jesus tells us –



He who took our sufferings upon Himself, and bore our sorrows to bring us, through the Cross, to the joy of the Resurrection.

O Blessed Mother, Our Life, our Sweetness and Our Hope,

we wish that this Consecration be for the glory of God and that it lead us safely to Jesus your Son.

A Naomh-Mhuire, a Mháthair Dé, guigh orainn na peacaigh, anois agus ar uair ár mbáis. Amen.