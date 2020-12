Singer and Actor Paul Byrom with his dog Bradley took part in a bucket collection for Focus Ireland in Dublin City Centre in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Leon Farrell/ Photocall Ireland

The Government should seize the moment and set a deadline for an end to homelessness writes St Stanislaus Kennedy RSC Focus Ireland has been working harder than ever this year in partnership with the State and together we have helped over 800 families to secure a home and leave homelessness behind. There has been great…