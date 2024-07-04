Counsellor of the Apostolic Nunciature in Ireland appointed as Papal Nuncio to Ghana

Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan congratulated Msgr Julien Kaboré for his appointment as Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana and Titular Archbishop of Milevum. Msgr Kaboré worked as Counsellor of the Apostolic Nunciature in Ireland since 2022.

“Archbishop-Elect Kaboré has had a long association with Mullingar parish in the Diocese of Meath which goes back to the time when he was a student for the Diplomatic service and spent time in Mullingar to learn English”, Bishop Deenihan said.

The Bishop continued: “The friendships made here endured and were rekindled when he was appointed to serve as Counsellor in the Nunciature in Ireland in August 2022.”

Msgr Kaboré’s service to the Holy See has taken him to places like Korea, Mongolia, Costa Rica, the Philippines and Ireland. “I am delighted that Archbishop Kaboré’s first appointment as Nuncio is to Ghana, a neighbouring country of his native Burkino Fasso”, Bishop Deenihan concluded.