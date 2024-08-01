Cork hurling legend priest saving children from abuse

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Fr Sean Barry during their meeting in Nairobi on July 17. Photo posted on the Tánaiste’s Twitter.

While Tanaiste Micheal Martin was delighted to meet a Cork hurling legend recently in Nairobi and put pictures out on his twitter (X) account, he was also talking to a hero priest who helps prevent abuse of children in Kenya.

Fr Sean Barry, of the St Patrick’s Missionary Society (Kiltegan Fathers), is part of important children safeguarding projects today in Kenya. Working in a project funded by the overseas aid charity Misean Cara, he helps to prevent abuse of children. “We deal with all sorts of abuse. Sexual, physical, emotional,” Fr Sean explained to The Irish Catholic.

“Pope Francis said the Church needs to be active on behalf of the children”, so that is what the Kiltegan Fathers are doing in Kenya. The program is volunteer based, with three full-time staff, “one in Nairobi and two other parts of Kenya.”

Fr Barry said the project has “95% of all allegations coming from the wider society”, then they investigate each case and “respond to the issues appropriately.” They “work to educate the elders on early age marriage and girls schooling.”

They “talk to the elders, to bring awareness” and explain that “young girls should not be getting married, but the opposite, should be allowed to study and build a future for themselves.”

According to the organisation Girls Not Brides, 23% of Kenyan girls get married before the age of 18 and 4% before 15. While only 3% of Kenyan boys get married before completing 18 years of age. These rates vary across regions and ethnic groups.

A 2017 UNICEF study shows that 64% of Pokot origin girls got married before reaching 18 years of age. Followed by 54% of Rendille girls, 38% Somali girls and 28% of Maasai girls.

