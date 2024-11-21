‘Communication critical to prevent addictions’, addictions expert

The Irish Bishops’ Drugs Initiative continues their work to prevent drug use on a national level with ongoing changes to address their message to today’s youth. “We’re updating the pledge for sixth-class students, making it more relevant while educating them about the risks of alcohol and drug use,” explained to The Irish Catholic the IBDI National Coordinator, Mr Darren Butler. “One of the initiative’s key programs involves engaging parents and schools… It’s critical to communicate why we want young people to avoid substances, especially given how alcohol affects the developing brain.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Paul Dempsey noted during his homily on the occasion of Matt Talbot’s Centenary that “Ireland is one of the wealthiest nations in the world, yet addiction is a huge issue.”

The IBDI, since 1997 continues with the ‘Confirmation pledge’, which is now called ‘commitment’. This is a commitment that the teenagers make to abstain from any type of drugs. “Even 10 years ago, it was a different world to what it is today when it comes to all the different types of challenges young people have with the different types of drugs,” noted Mr Butler.

Mr Butler talked the importance of open communication, especially for teenagers. “Young people need to know they can reach out for help without fear, whether it’s their parents or guardians,” he said. “Creating that safety net can prevent dangerous situations from escalating.”