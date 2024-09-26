Columban Sisters’ centenary celebrated this month

This month the Missionary Sisters of St Columban, also known as the Columban Sisters are celebrating one hundred years since their foundation. The milestone anniversary will be celebrated with Mass at Wicklow Parish on September 29 at 3pm and a reception afterwards.

The Sisters’ history started in 1917 when Fr John Blowick talked about the urgent need for women collaborators in the mission in China. From that moment, the Sisters’ history saw some years of preparation with conversations to discuss the nature of the new missionary group and some more years to teach the new nuns.

Novices studied in Cahiracon, Co. Clare and their history coincided alongside the establishment of the Irish Free State. “The Civil War raged in the background, often disrupting the flow of letters, supplies and personnel to the Motherhouse,” a document telling the Sisters’ history explained.

Their first profession happened on September 29, 1924, and the congregation was officially incorporated into the Church. In 1957 the Columban Sisters moved to Magheramore, Co. Wicklow where they are located presently.

The Hanyang Mission (1926-1951) was the first mission the sisters took part in abroad, but throughout the past century, they worked in many countries worldwide. Assisting the local community with education, healthcare, social services and pastoral care, amongst other projects.

