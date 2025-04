Miriam and her family with their failed crops. Photo: Mark Stedman.

David O’Hare “According to the World Bank, climate change could push as many as 130 million people into extreme poverty by the year 2030, wiping out many of the development gains lower-income countries have made,” said Caoimhe de Barra, Trócaire’s CEO. Ms De Barra says the effects of climate change are having a particularly negative…